DNR: Wilderness Trail fire in Grayling 100% contained

Blackened areas and remaining green vegetation are visible following the Wilderness Trail Fire...
Blackened areas and remaining green vegetation are visible following the Wilderness Trail Fire in northern lower Michigan.(Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYLING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan DNR said the wildfire that broke out in the Wilderness Trail area over the weekend is now 100 percent contained.

Fire crews were continuing to put out hot spots within the fire’s estimated 2,418-acre area on Tuesday, June 6 as local roads were reopening, the DNR said.

The DNR is asking people to stay away from the area to give crews space to finish working.

“We know it is interesting to see and that people are curious, but we want to make sure we have the room to get our work done safely,” said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team that has been assisting with the fire. “Driving on the dry roads creates a great deal of dust, which makes for poor visibility.”

The DNR added the roads in the area are narrow and there is little room for passing.

According to the Michigan DNR, the fire started at about 1 p.m. Saturday from a campfire on private property near Staley Lake. It quickly burned through jack pine, mixed pine, and oak in hilly and sandy terrain, causing about 300 people to evacuate from the area until about 11 p.m. on Saturday. I-75 was closed in both directions Saturday afternoon and evening, the DNR said.

Related: DNR: Fire crews battling wildfire near Grayling

The DNR wants to remind residents that fire danger remains very high to extreme across the state, and they are not currently issuing permits for open burning.

The DNR said if campers must build a fire, keep it small, keep an eye on it at all times, and drench it with water when finished, then stir the ashes and drench it with water again until it is cold to the touch before leaving it.

According to the DNR, firefighters with the agency have fought more than two dozen fires across the state in the past week.

Read next:
DNR shares vehicle safety tips to prevent wildfires
The DNR said chains and other tie-downs dragging from a trailer can be dangerous because of the...
Wildfire smoke worsening allergy season
Recent wildfires are making a bad allergy season worse.
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
Beaverton Schools in Gladwin County is closed Tuesday, June 6 as police search for an armed...
Proposed landfill thrown out after community backlash
The Montrose Township supervisor is saying "not in my backyard" to a Genesee County proposal to...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
Dice has become the first local resident to own a regional mall in Mid-Michigan and the...
Local entrepreneur claims ownership of Midland Mall
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police: Teen shot outside Saginaw business
A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused...
Bay City Commissioner escorted out of Monday meeting
Bay City spray park.
Bay City spray park back open

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, June 6
Recent wildfires are making a bad allergy season worse.
Wildfire smoke worsening allergy season
Wildfire smoke worsening allergy season
Community coping with loss of Beaverton man