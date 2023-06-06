East Lansing teacher wins 2023 educator of the year, $10k prize from Excellence in Education Program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teacher from East Lansing Public Schools won the 2023 Educator of the Year award and a $10,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education program.

Kathryn Kluzak, a Robert L. Green Elementary School kindergarten teacher, has been an educator for nine years—the last seven with East Lansing Public Schools.

Kluzak said a volunteer program in high school motivated her to pursue a career in education.

“I was very fortunate to have many teachers and family members who shaped my love of education and I wanted to share that love through a career as an educator,” said Kluzak.

“I am honored to be named the Michigan Lottery’s 2023 Educator of the Year. Sharing my love of learning with my students each day is incredibly rewarding, and I aspire to provide my students with meaningful learning opportunities and to continue being present for them each day.”

Kluzak was nominated by her colleague and co-teacher, Madison Brosky. The nomination cited her dedication to her students and willingness to help teachers and colleagues succeed.

Hundreds of educators from across the state were nominated for an Excellence in Education weekly award during the ninth year of the program, and 34—including Kluzak—were selected to win a weekly prize.

