Emagine offering free movie tickets to educators this summer

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Emagine is acknowledging all the hard work of local educators this summer by offering them free movie tickets.

The offer is only valid on Wednesdays from June 21 to July 20. The free movie ticket is valid for any movie before 5 p.m.

Educators and school staff will need to show proof of school employment to receive their free ticket at the box office.

The offer is valid at all Emagine locations in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

To purchase additional tickets, find show times, or find an Emagine near you, visit https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/

