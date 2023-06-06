Flint City Bucks, Flint City AFC remain undefeated

Soccer ball
Soccer ball(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks and the women’s Flint City AFC remain undefeated after a tough weekend on the road.

Flint City is one of three organizations remaining undefeated in both USL League Two and USL W League.

The Bucks stretched their record to 4-0 over the weekend in Royal Oak. Oakland County FC was undefeated prior to the match.

Flint City remains in first place, a full three-point lead ahead of second place AFC Ann Arbor.

The Bucks return home on June 10 to face the Iraqi Lions in the quarterfinal round of the Gerhard Mengel State Cup.  The game starts at 7 p.m. at Atwood Stadium. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Following the Bucks lead, the Flint AFC ladies also scorched their victory on the road.

Two days after their home victory over Midwest United FC, they played Kalamazoo FC.

Flint AFC tied the game within 27 minutes at 2-2. After the first half ended, the ladies stretched their lead to 4-2 over Kalamazoo.

Although the ladies finished in a tie at 4-all, Flint City AFC remains in first place with five points ahead of second place Kalamazoo.

Flint City AFC will host a rematch with Kalamazoo on June 11 at 5 p.m. at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium. Tickets for the game are available at www.flintcityafc.com.

