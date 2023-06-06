Haze thins Tuesday, temperatures cool but remain comfortable

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Late on Monday and through the night, wildfire smoke/haze from Canada has really settled into Mid-Michigan. We’re expecting this smoke to thin today making for clearer air and better breathing conditions if you’re sensitive to this smoke.

Most of the wildfire smoke will clear to the south this afternoon! (WNEM)

Conditions remain very dry across our area though. Fire danger is still at its highest rating: “Extreme.” The National Weather Service has even issued a Red Flag Warning for today for many of our northern counties. There’s no rain during the workweek, but we are still eyeing some chances for showers over the weekend. The relatively better chance is on Saturday. Although this won’t fix our dryness issues, it could help to reduce fire danger levels, even if just temporary. Take a peek at the shower chance in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Going out the door for your morning drive and bus stops, conditions are shaping up okay! It’s still just very smoky and skies are partly cloudy. We’ll see temperatures rising only into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Closer to the water, you’ll undoubtedly stay in the 60s from the northeast wind. Speeds today will be from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny through today, more-so mostly sunny for the afternoon.

Tuesday will reach the lower 70s for most this afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll see any clouds clear out pretty quick before midnight, leading to clear skies for the rest of the night! Lows will fall mostly into the 40s with a light wind at 5 mph or less. That wind, whenever it does have any speed, will generally be from the north.

Tuesday night will see most falling into the middle 40s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday with only some fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 72 degrees with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. It’ll just be a quiet day overall besides the breeze! We may, however, see more Red Flag Warnings again just because of the breeze. Overall, burning is not recommended, and is even still banned in many locations across the lower peninsula.

Wednesday's highs will be nearly identical to Tuesday. (WNEM)

Wednesday night sees lows falling to 48 degrees with mostly clear skies continuing. This will make for another good windows open night to get some free cooling for your house!

