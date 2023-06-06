Michigan House of Representatives introduces bills to tackle hate crimes

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the State Capitol Tuesday, lawmakers discussed bills that would protect people in Michigan from hate crimes. The bills aim to make hate crimes and their penalties more understandable.

One of the bills would criminalize the desecration of schools, cemeteries or churches. According to one lawmaker, hate crimes have a broader impact beyond the individual victim.

“An entire community is victimized too. Hate crimes tell any person that shares a victim’s identity that they don’t belong here, aren’t welcome here, and won’t be safe here,” said State Rep. Noah Arbit. “Our legislation will ensure that Michigan becomes a national leader in addressing hate crimes.”

The bills have been introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Related: Michigan Legislature introduces bill to reform statute of limitations for sexual abuse

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused...
Bay City Commissioner escorted out of Monday meeting
Two women were critically injured in a crash Monday morning.
Two women critically injured in crash
A northern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly taking naked pictures and videos of a...
Police: Man arrested for taking nude photos, videos of young woman
Dice has become the first local resident to own a regional mall in Mid-Michigan and the...
Local entrepreneur claims ownership of Midland Mall

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Flint City Council fails to adopt budget, violates city’s charter
The Flint City Council failed to adopt a budget on Monday night for the upcoming fiscal year,...
Flint City Council fails to adopt budget, violates city’s charter
Beaverton Schools asking students to return for last day
Blackened areas and remaining green vegetation are visible following the Wilderness Trail Fire...
DNR: Wilderness Trail fire in Grayling 100% contained