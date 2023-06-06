Operation Chill builds connections between law enforcement, children

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department and 7-Eleven Inc. team up to reward kids through the company’s outreach program, Operation Chill.

Operation Chill is a way for local police to help create positive connections or influence local children by awarding them a free Slurpee drink coupon when they see kids doing good deeds or sharing their positive behavior.

7-Eleven will issue nearly 500,000 coupons this year to more than 1,300 participating law enforcement agencies.

The coupons will be for one free small Slurpee at any participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes. This year will be the first time that Speedway joins in on Operation Chill.

“Building relationships with the people we serve is integral to our role as law enforcement officers and a free Slurpee drink coupon is an easy and effective way for officers to build positive engagement with youth,” said Chief Bob Ruth “We are grateful that 7-Eleven continues to invest in this important program and has witnessed the impact Operation Chill has in helping to create stronger, safer communities.”

Kids can earn a coupon in a variety of ways from wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor, or holding a door open.

“By bringing local law enforcement officers and neighborhood kids together, we’re helping to create positive long-term relationships that are key to building thriving communities,” said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7‑Eleven. “And with Speedway stores now participating in Operation Chill, we are thrilled to be bringing this popular community engagement program to even more neighborhoods than ever this summer!”

Operation Chill was founded in Philadelphia with the goal to give officers a way to interact with children and teens. Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country since 1995, donating more than $24 million in coupons to law enforcement.

