Pleasant Wednesday ahead, better chance at rain this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a pleasant day overall in Mid-Michigan, but there’s not much else we can say at this point when it comes to our lack of rainfall.

It’s another day without measurable rain, bringing our current streak to 18 days in Saginaw and Flint. If we reach 21 days in Saginaw on Friday, which is very likely, we’ll move into the 5th spot all time for longest streaks without rain. Flint is a little longer at 24 days for the 5th spot all time.

Red Flag Warnings are still in place for several of our counties so please avoid burning in these areas. And even outside of those warnings, there are numerous burn bans in place, so check with your local officials. For details on the Red Flag Warnings, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Smoke conditions are expected to improve for a time tonight. (WNEM)

According to our wildfire smoke models, we expect some of the haze to thin out this evening. Keep in mind, these models are still experimental, so they aren’t perfect, but we may be lucky enough to see some blue sky before the daylight is over for the day.

Lows will settle in the 40s tonight. (WNEM)

No rain is expected, so any evening plans should be in good shape. Temperatures will gradually drop through the 50s and 60s, and eventually land in the 40s for overnight lows in most areas.

Winds that have been breezy out of the northeast today, will relax to 5 to 10 miles per hour or lighter overnight, with a more northerly turn for some.

Wednesday

Smoke is projected to be overhead again on Wednesday, though thinner. (WNEM)

Despite having a chance to thin our wildfire smoke this evening, our smoke models project more wildfire smoke and haze moving back over the TV5 viewing area on Wednesday. It shows most of the smoke should be on the thinner side, but there is also a signal that some of the smoke may be near-surface smoke, which could cause some irritation for sensitive groups (those with respiratory conditions).

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s once again Wednesday. (WNEM)

No rainfall is expected, and outside of the haze, it should be another mostly sunny to completely sunny day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s again tomorrow, with a similar northeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Skies will remain mostly clear into the Wednesday night time frame, with overnight lows settling in the 40s.

Weekend Rain?

