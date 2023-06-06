Police: Man arrested for taking nude photos, videos of young woman

A northern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly taking naked pictures and videos of a young woman.(MSP)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANISTEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A northern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly taking naked pictures and videos of a young woman.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence in Benzonia on Friday, June 2 for the report.

A woman told police she found nude photos and videos of a young woman on David Parr’s phone, police said, adding the photos were found in an app called Photo Vault. Upon the discovery, the woman took Parr’s phone and called the police.

The woman told police she knew the young woman in the photos and videos.

“It appeared the victim was being secretly recorded and had no knowledge the images were taken,” police said.

Parr, 33, of Beulah, was later stopped and detained by deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to the MSP trooper investigating this case.

Parr refused to answer the officer’s questions and was placed under arrest, police said.

His cell phone, laptop, and smart tablet were seized.

Parr was arraigned on one count of capturing and distributing unclothed images of a person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. His bond was set at $25,000.

The case remains under investigation. Police said additional charges may be sought after a forensic examination of Parr’s electronic devices.

