Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to Beaverton Police Chief Brad Davis.

It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 6 at Lakefront Estates. Police responded to the scene about 4:30 a.m. for reports of a man who had been shot.

Police are still working to properly identify the suspect, but Davis said there is no threat to the public at this time. This was an isolated incident.

The incident caused Beaverton Schools to close Tuesday.

The school district said the closure is “due to unforeseen circumstances within the community that are causing a safety concern.”

“We have learned of a tragic incident this morning that has impacted our community. It is an ongoing investigation that has not been resolved at this time. We are advising folks to stay clear of the school campus area until we have clearance from local law enforcement,” the district said.

Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said they are assisting the Beaverton Police Department in locating the armed suspect.

Police are encouraging residents to avoid the area, saying it is an active crime scene and investigation.

“It’s a good neighborhood. It’s Beaverton, you know? It’s a small community. Everybody knows each other. Just didn’t expect. You wouldn’t expect this to happen here,” said Carina Wacher, resident.

Gladwin Community Schools said it is operating in secure mode on Tuesday because of a shooting in Beaverton.

“While we have no reason to believe that there is any danger to our students, we are operating our buildings in secure mode. Secure mode is not a lockdown but rather a heightening of our security posture,” the district said.

TV5 is working to learn more.

