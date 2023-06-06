Proposed landfill thrown out after community backlash

MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A proposed landfill in Genesee County’s Montrose Township brought out a mountain of opinions.

Genesee County has three landfills, one of which is already in the township, and many residents there said they don’t want another.

TV5 first reported about the proposal back in April after residents said they found out about the plan just two days before an open house was held to discuss the landfill.

The proposed landfill would encompass an 80-acre site north of Farrand Road and west of Marshall Road. TV5 was at that open house where residents made it clear they didn’t want to deal with the odor or the pollution.

The planning commission held another meeting on Tuesday, June 6 to discuss the plan further. Many Montrose Township residents showed up to voice their disapproval of the landfill and it worked.

The commission approved the plan, which contains other components, and will be submitted without the Montrose Township landfill included.

“It speaks volumes when the residents show up and put in comments. We appreciate that at Montrose, and it did what it was supposed to today,” said Coletta Adams, Montrose Township supervisor.

Adams said every voice should be heard and she appreciated those who believe in that and came out to speak against the landfill.

“It was great to hear that the Montrose section is now removed. The sledge plan, or whatever they call it, plant three is now been removed and we are all grateful for that,” said Connie Deloney, whose son lives in Montrose Township.

Residents said they are relieved they don’t have to worry about another landfill, at least for the time being.

