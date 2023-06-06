Recreational areas, roads to reopen following Grayling wildfire

GRAYLING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan DNR has announced that some recreational areas are opened again following the Grayling wildfire, and roads are expected to open Tuesday, June 6.

Firefighters working on the Wilderness Trail fire in Grayling now have that fire more than 90 percent contained, and recreational areas at Kneff Lake and Staley Lake are now open, the DNR said.

Related: DNR: Grayling wildfire more than 90% contained

The DNR also said the railroad tracks north of 4 Mile Road have been reopened to train traffic after they were inspected, and roads within the 2,400-acre area where the fire occurred are expected to open Tuesday.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay out of blackened areas after the roads reopen because dead trees could be hazardous and the ground may still be warm in some areas, according to the DNR.

The DNR said if you do visit the area, stay on the roads and keep any pets on leashes.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team assisting with the fire. “A newly burned area can be very interesting to look at, but make sure you stay a safe distance away from the burned area.”

Fire crews will still be in the area taking care of any problems, the DNR said, adding visitors should drive slowly and give crews space to work.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.