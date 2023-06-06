Saginaw resident tired of the ‘jungle’, addresses city council

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw resident says she is tired over a neighborhood eyesore.

“I’m just like the rest. I’m entitled to live peacefully. Not in no damn jungle,” Yvette Smith said.

Smith addressed the city council during their Monday night meeting about a vacant lot on South 20th Street.

RELATED STORY: Saginaw residents upset by state of vacant lots

Smith said it hasn’t been cut in 13 years, and her complaints to city leaders and politicians have gone nowhere.

" There’s a lot of people not listening. This is a serious situation. We don’t live in neighborhoods. They’re turning into jungles,” Smith said.

She told TV5 if she has to, she’ll take her complaints to Lansing.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.