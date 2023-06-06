Staying safe can get you a free McDonald’s ice cream

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - If you’re caught “being safe,” you may get a free ice cream from McDonald’s.

McDonald’s of Michigan and the Field Neurosciences Institute are kicking off the annual Caught Being Safe! campaign.

The campaign formally launches at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at the Freeland Kid Bike Night at the Freeland United Methodist Church.

The 18th annual Caught Being Safe! campaign will reward kids with a coupon for free ice cream or apple slices for wearing a helmet, wearing a life jacket, and using other safe behaviors.

“We can’t thank our community partners around the state enough for helping with this fun campaign,” said Larry Peters Jr., a McDonald’s owner/operator with restaurants in Bay, Genesee, Oakland, and Saginaw counties. “Safety should be the top priority when it comes to summer fun. McDonald’s of Michigan is happy to reward any youngster who takes the initiative to wear a helmet or life jacket – even if we have to scare them first with some flashing lights and sirens!”

Over 500 agencies around Michigan are participating including Michigan State Police, local police departments, sheriff’s departments, fire departments, DNR patrols, EMS services, and the Coast Guard.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.