Turner leads Phillies against the Tigers following 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (26-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (28-32, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -210, Tigers +175; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Detroit Tigers after Trea Turner's four-hit game on Monday.

Philadelphia has a 28-32 record overall and a 15-10 record in home games. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .421.

Detroit is 26-32 overall and 12-19 on the road. The Tigers have a 16-26 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Phillies with a .319 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI. Bryce Harper is 10-for-38 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Maton leads Detroit with six home runs while slugging .313. Riley Greene is 12-for-37 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 3-7, .186 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.