Two women critically injured in crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SANILAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two women were critically injured in a crash Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Peck Road and Todd Road in Sanilac County’s Buel Township about 9:35 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

A 24-year-old woman from Peck was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Todd Road when she ran a stop sign and hit a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling eastbound, Michigan State Police said.

The Jeep was driven by a 23-year-old woman from Croswell.

Both women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are both in critical condition, police said.

Both vehicles had one minor passenger. Both minors were treated and released for minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

