Wildfire smoke worsening allergy season

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Recent wildfires are making a bad allergy season worse.

“Every year it seems to be getting worse and worse,” said Dr. Alexander Horbal with the Bay Allergy Clinic.

The recent Grayling wildfire hasn’t made allergy season any better. As many were already battling a tough season, the smoke in the air only added fuel to the fire.

“It’s hitting a lot of people around here, absolutely,” Horbal said.

The fire started Saturday afternoon, June 2 near Staley Lake in Grayling Township from a campfire on private property. Grayling sits about a hundred miles north of Saginaw, but Horbal said that smoke impact goes a long way.

“When you get those big fire storms and things like that, all that pollen gets up tossed in the air. And the wind gets a hold of it and whatever which way the wind is blowing it, blows a certain way, and anybody who has any allergies at all in at least like a 500-mile radius are going to have significant issues with this,” Horbal said.

Significant issues include inflammation of the lungs, increased risk of infection, and trouble breathing, especially for those with severe allergies and breathing conditions.

“Because of the smoke that the fire was producing as well, not only are you kicking all those allergies around there but you’re kicking up that irritant as well,” Horbal said.

He said there are things you can do to protect yourself from the smoke and the pollen.

“Keep the windows closed, turn the air conditioning on, change your filters out in the air conditioner. If you’re outside for a long period of time doing yard work, it wouldn’t hurt to wear a mask. It’s going to block a lot of that pollen,” he said.

He added it won’t eliminate the problem, but it will help reduce the effects.

