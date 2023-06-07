Back to the Bricks kicks off promo tour this weekend

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Back to the Bricks has announced this year’s Grand Marshal for its 19th annual event.

Out of hundreds of candidates, Victor George II was chosen. He is a longtime Grand Blanc resident whose family has a legacy in Genesee County as car dealers. George is also a veteran of the US Army and longtime Rotarian.

He and his family will participate in the rolling cruise and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and present at the opening ceremony presentation on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Back to the Bricks kicks off its promo tour this weekend. In an effort to promote the event, hundreds of classic cars will be embarking on a six day tour from downtown Flint to Adrian and then to Indiana for car shows, before heading to Battle Creek.

