Beaverton residents concerned following home invasion, murder

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Residents in Beaverton are concerned after a man was shot and killed in his home following a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Linette Smith lives just a few doors down from where police say a man was shot and killed in Beaverton Tuesday, June 6.

Authorities have stated there is no threat to the public, but they have been tight-lipped when it comes to a search for a suspect.

“Nobody has told us any information on this person whether he’s been apprehended yet, is he still on the loose, do we need to worry about him coming back,” Smith said.

So far, answers to those questions have been hard to come by.

TV5 has made numerous attempts to get more details on a suspect with no success. Because of this uncertainty, Smith said she sleeps with a knife, saying she’s on edge.

“I mean, he left one person to identify him. What’s not to say he’s not going to come back,” she said.

Smith said silence by investigators is allowing speculation to grow and fester.

“A lot of rumors going around. ‘Yes he’s been caught. No, he hasn’t been caught. He supposedly shot and killed himself. No, he didn’t.’ We don’t know. It would alleviate a lot of fear and anxiety in this community,” Smith said.

Smith also said she takes issue with the Beaverton Police Chief who said there is no threat to the public at this time.

“For you to sit here and tell us there’s no threat to the community, but in the same article are telling us this man has not been apprehended yet, they contradict each other. It’s either, ‘Yes, we are safe and he was caught’ or ‘He hasn’t been caught and no he’s not.’ Which is it?” Smith said.

