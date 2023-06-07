Beaverton Schools asking students to return for last day

By Hannah Mose
Jun. 6, 2023
BEAVERTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Beaverton Schools is asking students to return to school Wednesday, June 7 following a school closure on Tuesday due to an off-campus incident.

The district made a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 asking students to return to school for their last half-day.

On Tuesday morning, Beaverton Schools announced that school would be canceled that day due to an incident that threatened the safety of the people in the surrounding community.

The district said Tuesday was supposed to be the last day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Now, having been given the all-clear from local law enforcement authorities, Beaverton Schools is in the unenviable position of needing to extend the school year by one more day in order to comply with state mandates for student attendance. Our failure to do so will come at a significant financial cost to the district,” Beaverton Schools said.

The district is asking that parents do everything they can to ensure their student attends school for the scheduled half-day on Wednesday.

Beaverton Schools said it is important for students to return so they can finish exams and projects, return school-owned equipment, and help the district avoid a state-imposed financial loss.

“We need to finish the school year the right way. The Beaverton way, with friends and teachers and a proper goodbye. Please do what you can to help us do that,” the district said.

