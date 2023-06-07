Distracted driving bill signed into law

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law Wednesday, June 7.

Drivers will now be banned from using their cell phone at all while driving, including taking a phone call or while stopped at a red light.

A point system will be established to put on the driver’s record if they are caught more than one time.

“You will see a real campaign to ensure that the public understands that the law has changed, what the expectations are, and that will be reinforced in a number of way,” Whitmer said.

The law will go into effect Friday, June 30.

