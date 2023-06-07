Distracted driving bill signed into law

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law Wednesday, June 7.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law Wednesday, June 7.

Drivers will now be banned from using their cell phone at all while driving, including taking a phone call or while stopped at a red light.

A point system will be established to put on the driver’s record if they are caught more than one time.

“You will see a real campaign to ensure that the public understands that the law has changed, what the expectations are, and that will be reinforced in a number of way,” Whitmer said.

The law will go into effect Friday, June 30.

Read next:
GM donates $50K to non-profits in Bay City
General Motors announced $50,000 in grants to Bay City non-profits on Wednesday, June 7.
Man arrested for soliciting nude photos from minors, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Shawn Fix is part of the group of 13 who planned to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused...
Bay City Commissioner escorted out of Monday meeting
Two women were critically injured in a crash Monday morning.
Two women critically injured in crash
A northern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly taking naked pictures and videos of a...
Police: Man arrested for taking nude photos, videos of young woman
Dice has become the first local resident to own a regional mall in Mid-Michigan and the...
Local entrepreneur claims ownership of Midland Mall

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, June 7
Michigan receives $15.5M to increase health access
Lapeer County women wins big
Whitmer signs distracted driving bill