Dry weather causes Bavarian Festival to cancel fireworks

Bavarian Festival
Bavarian Festival(Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bavarian Festival has canceled its fireworks show this year due to safety concerns and dry weather.

Although there will not be fireworks, attendees can still enjoy the Friday Night Street Party on June 9.

Main Street will be closed for bands, food trucks, a rock wall, a zip line, and more.

The street party is free admission, but it costs $5 to ride the zip line.

To see the full schedule, visit www.bavarianfestival.org/event-schedule.

