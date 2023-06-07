Dry weather rolls on, keeping tabs on smoke & air quality

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re almost to 20 days with no measurable rainfall in the Saginaw and Flint area, and we’re still a few days away from our next best chance.

While the weather has been nice most of the time, we’re still dealing with wildfire smoke and hazy skies, which has ramped up over the last 24 hours, leading to Air Quality Alerts to highlight unhealthy air. For more specific information on the Air Quality Alerts in place, head to our Weather Alerts page.

For those with respiratory illness, make sure to limit your outdoor exposure and avoid strenuous activity as much as possible, as long as these air quality alerts are in place.

Also, another round of Red Flag Warnings were issued today, so be sure to avoid burning in those areas and check in with your local officials before burning if you’re not under one of those warnings. Our recommendation is to avoid burning anything area wide to be on the safe side.

This Evening & Overnight

Smoke could become thicker as the night goes along. (WNEM)

Dry weather is expected through tonight, with the wildfire smoke and air quality the primary concern. Unfortunately, according to our smoke models, the smoke may actually become thicker at times tonight. You may even be able to smell the smoke as it passes through the area.

Low temperatures tonight will settle in the 40s for most. (WNEM)

Skies will remain mostly clear otherwise tonight, with lows settling in the 40s and 50s once again. Winds will be light and turn to the north northwest late tonight around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday

Smoke will continue to be overhead at times on Thursday. (WNEM)

More of the same is expected on Thursday for many, though some extra cloud cover may move into our eastern locations like the Thumb and counties north of the Saginaw Bay. How far east this cloud cover moves remains to be seen, but those areas will have the best chance to be cloudier tomorrow, in addition to the haze.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the 60s and 70s. (WNEM)

High temperatures will remain consistent in the 60s and low to mid 70s, with a northeasterly wind still around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour at times.

Smoke may become increasingly thick late Thursday night into Friday morning. (WNEM)

Dry weather is expected through Thursday night, but if current projections hold, a thicker plume of wildfire smoke is expected to move back into the area, potentially getting even thicker into Friday morning. It’s very possible Air Quality Alerts could linger through the end of the workweek.

Lows on Thursday night will settle in the 40s.

