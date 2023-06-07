Flint City Bucks secure victory on the road

Schinieder Mimy
Schinieder Mimy(Flint City Bucks)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks stretched their winning record to 5-0 over the weekend against the South Bend Lions.

The Bucks had a clean sweep over the South Bend Lions, winning the game 2-0.

The Bucks and the women’s Flint City AFC maintain a combined 13-match unbeaten run, where no other team is close to them in either the USL Womens League or the USL Men’s League, the Flint City Bucks said in a press release.

The Bucks will return home on Saturday, June 10 to face the Iraqi Lions FC in the Gerhard Mengel State Cup quarterfinal round. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Atwood Stadium.

Tickets for the game are available on the Bucks’ website.

