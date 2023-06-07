Flint City Council fails to adopt budget, violates city’s charter

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Council failed to adopt a budget on Monday night for the upcoming fiscal year, which violated the city’s charter.

“It’s unfortunate to hear that we couldn’t come to some kind of conclusion in terms of the budget,” Flint resident David Lindsey said.

Flint councilwoman Eva Worthing said instead of talking about the budget, there were many appeals to the chair.

“Eight or nine at one time. It was purposeful chaos and confusion solely just to hinder the business of the city,” Worthing said.

The council was supposed to vote on the budget, but the four-hour long session focused mainly on disagreements over council rules and the absence of some city officials at the meeting, which Worthing and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said is an excuse from a few council members.

“We go to budget hearings that’s been scheduled for the last four months. Each department has been in front of council numerous times,” Neeley said.

“We had lots of budget meetings leading up to that point where we could ask questions and have working sessions and our acting CFO was there so I’m not sure who they thought should have been in attendance that wasn’t because we had done the work already,” Worthing said.

Not passing the budget in a timely manner could eventually come with dire consequences.

“If they don’t pass it by the mandated time that the state requires us to do, we face a government shutdown,” Neeley said. “Right, you know, essential services will be, probably it’d be at risk.”

Neeley and Worthing said continued dysfunction in the city council can do long-term damage.

“It detracts from the good work that we’ve been doing,” Neeley said.

“Many businesses don’t want to come to something, to that environment. If it has to go through council, they know that their business could be trashed, that they’d have to wade through like a six hour meeting just to get to their part in the agenda,” Worthing said.

Flint residents said the council needs to put the city first.

“You need to find ways to get yourself, taking yourself out of the equation and doing what needs to be done to get things done for the good of the city,” Lindsey said.

The city council will hold a special meeting Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss and potentially vote on the city budget.

