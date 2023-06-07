GM donates $50K to non-profits in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors announced $50,000 in grants to Bay City non-profits on Wednesday, June 7.

“Three very, very good organizations that help us with STEM activities, help us with families in need, help us with where we have environmental opportunities to help support those corporations around us,” said John Lancaster, plant director for GM Bay City Operations.

The funding will go to BaySail, the Chief Science Officers program which promotes STEM education, and the United Way of Bay County.

“Our educational program is huge because it keeps the cost low,” said Chris Yaklin, with BaySail. “We need that support to make it happen.”

These local donations are part of GM’s $3 million charitable investments in the communities surrounding its facilities.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.