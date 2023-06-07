Haze continues Wednesday with poor air quality; however, temperatures stay comfortable

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies have been clearing out (at least our clouds have), which will give way to more sun today! However, wildfire smoke re-entered our area yesterday evening as wildfires in Ontario re-flared and expanded. This has brought poor air quality to Mid-Michigan too. Unfortunately, we’re expecting this smoke to hang around today, it could be here into this evening too. If you’re affected by this smoke, try to limit outdoor time today and take steps to keep yourself safe!

We’re still eyeing the chance of rain this weekend, it’s much-needed to say the least! Those better chances have been starting to shift into Sunday. The dry conditions have brought Red Flag Warnings into a group of our northern counties again today.

Today

As you head to the bus stop or out for your morning drive, you’ll notice hazy skies just like Tuesday morning. In some areas, you might actually be able to smell the smoke still. With the wind continuing from the northeast and the re-flares that have happened to the fires in Canada, smoke will continue to stick around Mid-Michigan today. We could actually see even more smoke returning again this evening as another plume drops in from the north near sunset. We’ll monitor this today, but it’s definitely something to watch if you have a respiratory condition making you sensitive to this smoke.

More wildfire smoke will move through Wednesday, bringing poor air quality. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 71 degrees, though 73 degrees is expected closer to US-127. Middle to upper 60s will be observed across the Thumb with a northeast wind continuing at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. These temperatures are on average about 5 degrees below-normal for early-June, but it shouldn’t feel too bad in the sun! We’re expecting mostly sunny skies outside of the haze.

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies remain tonight but with our conditions staying hazy. Lows will fall to around 46 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. These lows will be around 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year.

Wednesday night will fall well into the 40s again. (WNEM)

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies will carry on for Thursday again, though a disturbance to our east could bring some clouds over the Thumb during the afternoon. If you’re in Mt. Pleasant, Alma, and Clare, you have a far better chance of staying sunnier through the entire course of the day. Highs will reach up to around 74 degrees with the wind turning back to the northeast with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. We could still see some hazy conditions with the wind remaining northeasterly.

Thursday will bring highs in the middle 70s. (WNEM)

Weekend Chance of Rain

We’re continuing to monitor how this weekend will unfold rainfall-wise, but the overall chance is still there! As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll continue to iron out more details for timing and amounts. However, we may finally break our dry stretch of weather which will come to 19 days by the end of today.

One shift we’re seeing is some of the better chances of rain going into Sunday. A cold front should still arrive later on Saturday though, which could spark a few showers. Another item we’ll need to watch is the low becoming cut-off from the jet stream. If this happens, that cold front would give-way to a low-pressure system that would be able to stay over Mid-Michigan for a handful of days, bringing periods of rain. We certainly wouldn’t complain about a bit more rain! Take a look at where chances currently stand in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

