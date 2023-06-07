John Glenn Bobcats looking to make school history

Playoff baseball is in the air and one team is looking to make school history this evening.
By Mark Pearson and Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bay City John Glenn Bobcats defeated Freeland in the District Championship 3-1 to win their 35th game this season, which ties a school record.

This is a team that’s determined. Last season the Bobcats were defeated in the quarterfinal round and this year, John Glenn wants to redeem themselves.

“They worked harder than any other team we’ve had in the offseason,” said Head Coach Jeff Hartt. “There were kids working out the Monday after we were eliminated last year in the quarterfinals. They just play all the time, they play all summer and they work hard at baseball. Baseball is important to them.”

Brady Rogers, the Bobcats’ catcher, shared his thoughts about their season.

“I’m just seeing how good we actually are, because right now we’re looking really good. And I think we have a real good chance, so I’m just super excited to see how far we go,” he said.

Bay City John Glenn is currently playing Gladwin at the Kingsley Athletic Complex. The game started at 5 p.m.

Stay with TV5 for a final score on the game.

