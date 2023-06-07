Lapeer Co. woman wins $774K playing lottery

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Lapeer County woman won $774,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

The 55-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won the jackpot by playing the Money Match Fast Cash.

She bought her winning ticket at Bryan’s Supermarket, located at 6002 N. Lapeer Road in North Branch.

“I don’t usually play Fast Cash, but my friend loves the Fast Cash games and told me about them, so I decided to give one a try,” she said. “I looked the ticket over when I got home and was in awe when I realized how much I’d won. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be real!’ I called my friend right away to tell him the good news.”

With her winnings, she plans to complete some home improvements, take a trip, and save the remainder.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.