Man arrested for soliciting nude photos from minors, police say

STANDISH, Mich. (WNEM) - A Standish man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting nude images from people under the age of 18.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force made the announcement on Wednesday, June 7.

MSP launched an investigation into Jordan-Lee Tylor Lutze, a 32-year-old Standish man, when it was learned he was talking to people under the age of 18 and soliciting nude pictures from them, according to MSP.

Lutze was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized. He has been charged with two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Lutze was arraigned in the 81st District Court on Tuesday, June 6.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a list of resources on its website to aid in the discussion of safe internet usage between parents and their children. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides resources on its website as well.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

