Michigan receives $15.5M to increase health access

(WBRC)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Michigan received $15.5 million in AmeriCorps funding to help increase access to healthcare.

The Michigan Community Service Commission announced the funding on Wednesday, June 7. The funding will help more than 1,100 AmeriCorps members tackle some of the state’s toughest challenges including disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, education, health, and public safety, the commission said.

“Michigan’s hardworking AmeriCorps members are on the ground every day in communities across our state, serving Michiganders and tackling some of the toughest challenges facing Michigan families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We owe it to them to have their back and support them with the resources they need to carry out their vital mission. This $15.5 million investment will support AmeriCorps’ work to grow economic opportunity, protect natural resources, invest in health and public safety, and help communities get back on their feet after natural disasters.”

The funding was a $3 million increase from the previous year.

“AmeriCorps is proud to support more than 20 local organizations across the state of Michigan through a $15.5 million investment to improve education outcomes, increase health access equity, address the climate crisis, and boost economic opportunities for all,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO.

The funding will support the following organizations in Michigan:

  1. Albion College
  2. Cherry Health (PHA)
  3. Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI
  4. City of Ann Arbor
  5. City Year
  6. Community Economic Development Association of MI
  7. Community Development Advocates of Detroit
  8. Eastern MI University
  9. Hannan Center
  10. Hope Network
  11. Huron Pines
  12. Ingham County Health Department (PHA)
  13. MI Coalition Against Homelessness
  14. MI College Access Network
  15. MI Primary Care Association (PHA)
  16. MI Sustainable Business Forum
  17. Peckham, Inc.
  18. SEEDS
  19. Special Olympics MI
  20. Teach for America
  21. United Way of Genesee County
  22. Urban Neighborhood Initiatives
  23. Wayne State University

The AmeriCorps agency said they plan to provide an additional $5.1 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for AmeriCorps members.

