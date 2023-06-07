Michigan State University introduces tools to help prevent abuse in youth sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has released a new tool to protect young athletes from abuse in sports.

“The need to share knowledge on recognizing and reporting inappropriate behaviors was made clear recently by major universities, including Michigan State University,” said Andrea Munford, with Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State University Institute for the Study of Youth Sports has created three online video programs to keep young athletes safe from sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Police and other experts consulted on the videos, which are hosted by the National Alliance for Youth Sports.

There are videos available for coaches, parents and athletes.

