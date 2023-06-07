Rules implemented for Flushing SummerFest

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flushing is set to celebrate the summer season with a parade and festival known as SummerFest.

SummerFest is from June 7 to June 11 and organizers said it will be bigger and better. There’s new activities and more entertainment as well as the famed carnival midway.

Flushing Mayor Joseph Karlichek said there are rules to keep in mind while attending SummerFest at Riverview Park.

No weapons including firearms or toys will be permitted on festival grounds.

No backpacks or satchels.

Purses may be subject to search.

Alcohol, tobacco use, and vaping, etc., is prohibited and will be enforced.

One entrance and exit into the fairgrounds. Entry and exit is on Cherry Street south of Main Street in downtown.

Thousands are expected to visit the annual festival. City officials said they take their responsibility seriously to ensure everyone is safe and can enjoy the carnival and city. There will be a significant police presence in addition to new strategies at the “Beer Tent.”

The annual parade starts Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Float judging will be held at 6 p.m. at Central Elementary School. This year’s theme is “Back Through the Decades,” so you are encouraged to join the party by dressing up.

If you want more information, check out SummerFest’s official website.

