BCBP: Update BC-PASS account with payment information

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City residents will now need to add a credit or debit card to fund a prepaid balance to their BC-PASS account, Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) said.

With tolling on Liberty Bridge starting June 16, BCBP has been reminding residents and non-residents to create their BC-PASS accounts. However, they said it’s now time to update your account with payment information.

“Thank you for creating your BC-PASS account. With tolling set to begin June 16, it’s time to complete the process by adding a credit or debit card to fund your account with a prepaid balance minimum of $25,” BCBP said.

As long as you are driving a Class 1 vehicle with a valid BC-PASS properly installed, $0 will be drawn against your balance, BCBP said.

The balance on your account will only be used if you are driving a Class 2 or Class 3 vehicle, such as trailering a long boat or camper, according to BCBP.

This prepaid balance is standard protocol for IAG tolling agencies, BCBP said, adding it is designed to protect both the customer and the tolling agency.

BCBP is reminding the public that if you do not complete your BC-PASS account, you will be responsible for paying the pay-by-plate rate for crossing the bridge in whatever class vehicle you are driving.

BCBP said if you have questions, please visit BayCityBridgePartners.com and click on “Need Help” or call 855-648-4330.

