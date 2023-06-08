Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair passes House, heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An amendment to the Elliott-Larsen civil rights act will extend protection to Michigan residents from discrimination in the workplace based on wearing their natural hair.

A vote Thursday of 100 yeas, 7 nays, moves Senate Bill 90 to Gov. Whitmer’s desk. Senate Bill 90 is also known as the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act.

Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) said “when I first introduced this legislation in 2019, it was shelved, and I was told that we needed to prioritize ‘more important’ issues. I can think of nothing more important than prohibiting legalized racial discrimination in school and the workplace.”

“Believe it or not, natural hair discrimination is a real thing,” said Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit). “When you hear of instances of employers putting staff on administrative leave for their natural hairstyles, or elementary school personnel taking it upon themselves to cut a little Black girl’s natural hair, but nobody else’s, I hope folks can begin to see the importance of this legislation that I have been honored to vote ‘yes’ on each time it came before me in the House.”

Ingham County passed the CROWN Act protecting public employees within the county in 2021.

