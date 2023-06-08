Costly consequences for causing wildfires

The DNR is emphasizing the need to follow burn ban protocols because those who accidentally start wildfires could end up footing a hefty bill to pay for damages
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The Michigan DNR is emphasizing the need to follow burn ban protocols because those who accidentally start wildfires could end up footing a hefty bill to pay for damages.

“Anytime in Michigan when a fire escapes its containment area you are liable and you are responsible,” said Paul Rogers, a DNR fire prevention specialist.

Before you head out this weekend and light that campfire you’ve been looking forward to, ask yourself: How much are you willing to spend to make that s’more? Small fires can lead to big bills if people allow them to get out of control.

“We charge whoever is found responsible for the fire,” Rogers said. “We charge them for our employee time and for our equipment that we bring out. It’s strictly cost based, so we don’t make any money off from it, but it’s just to help cover the cost of suppressing the fire.”

Rogers said the person who caused the wildfire in Grayling could be on the hook for several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Larger fires, like the Wilderness Trail fire, mean law enforcement will be heavily involved.

“We have trained wildland fire investigators that can trace it back to a cause. And once a cause is determined where it happened, then we involve our law enforcement division, and they will do the interviewing and work with the prosecutors on filing the appropriate charges,” Rogers said.

A person could also face criminal charges.

“Heaven forbid somebody actually is killed and it’s something like that, someone’s seriously injured, then that’s up to the prosecutor again also,” Rogers said.

The DNR said conditions in Michigan are so dry that a fire can spread in a matter of minutes.

“The Grayling fire got to 10 acres rather quickly, but from the time it was 10 acres to the time it was 20 acres took five minutes. That was the estimate from the pilot,” said Patrick Ertel, a DNR public information officer.

The DNR said when you go out this weekend, be aware of the conditions of where you are heading before you think about doing anything that could cause a fire.

Read next:
Hemlock Schools holds event to recruit bus drivers
Hemlock Public School District held a special event on Wednesday to try and recruit bus drivers.
John Glenn Bobcats make school history
John Glenn Bobcats looking to make school history.
‘It’s a bummer’: Bavarian Festival cancels fireworks due to dry weather
The Bavarian Festival has canceled its fireworks show this year due to safety concerns and dry...
Beaverton residents concerned following home invasion, murder
Residents in Beaverton are concerned after a man was shot and killed in his home following a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused...
Bay City Commissioner escorted out of Monday meeting
Two women were critically injured in a crash Monday morning.
Two women critically injured in crash
Beaverton Schools asking students to return for last day
A northern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly taking naked pictures and videos of a...
Police: Man arrested for taking nude photos, videos of young woman

Latest News

Costly consequences for causing wildfires
Hemlock Public School District held a special event on Wednesday to try and recruit bus drivers.
Hemlock Schools holds event to recruit bus drivers
Hemlock Schools holds event to recruit bus drivers
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, June 7