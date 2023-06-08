Court Street Bridge closed temporarily until Friday

Court Street Bridge will be closed for the Original Old Town Saginaw Art Fair.
By Blake Keller
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Court Street Bridge in Saginaw will temporarily be closed until Friday night, according to the City of Saginaw.

The lane closures are for the Original Old Town Saginaw Art Fair, which begins today at 11 a.m. on the corner of Hamilton St. and Court St.

Court St. will be closed between Michigan Ave. and Hamilton St. and Hamilton St. will be closed between Court St. and Adams St. from Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. until Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

During this time, all lanes will be closed to through traffic. Follow the posted detour or find another route.

