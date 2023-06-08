Crime Stoppers need help locating felony fugitive

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for help in locating a man with several felony warrants.

Crime Stoppers said Phelan Dekar Brown is wanted on several felony warrants:

Second-degree homicide

Operating while intoxicated, causing death or serious injury (two counts)

Driving while license suspended, causing death or serious injury (two counts)

Reckless driving, causing death or serious injury (two counts)

Brown is 27-years-old, 5′6″, and weighs about 160 pounds, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers said he is believed to be in the Flint or Genesee County area, and he may be using the aliases Tommy Belfort or FAZO.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips.

To submit a tip, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

