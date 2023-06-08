Dry through Friday, air quality may improve tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Air Quality Alerts remain in place today, but we’ve at least seen a break at times from the unhealthy air this afternoon. Some of our air quality sensors have come down a little bit from the unhealthy levels of yesterday.

It’s important to know that may not remain the case the entire evening, but at this point, any improvement is good. Signs are also pointing to a change in wind direction likely bringing us some relief on Friday, followed by a much needed chance for rain returning late in the weekend and early next week.

This Evening & Overnight

There are signs in our smoke models that another push of smoke may return to the area late this evening and overnight, so we’ll monitor that over the next several hours and keep you updated on any necessary information with that smoke. Otherwise, just expect variably cloudy sky (more clouds to the east and northeast), and dry weather for any outdoor plans this evening.

Lows will be mostly in the 40s again tonight. (WNEM)

Low temperatures are expected to settle in the 40s again as our skies clear out from any daytime cloud cover. Winds will come down to 5 to 10 miles per hour at the most, and turn more northwesterly into Friday morning.

Friday

Smoke could get thicker on Friday morning before it gets better later in the day. (WNEM)

Outside of any haze, which could be thicker to start the day Friday before improving, mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday, with a few more clouds developing into the afternoon with the heating of the day. These clouds are not expected to produce any rainfall, but Friday may be the last day we avoid rainfall for parts of Mid-Michigan. And if Friday isn’t that day, it won’t be long after that.

High temperatures on Friday will be a bit warmer than the last few days. (WNEM)

High temperatures will warm back up into the upper 70s for our warmest locations, with low to middle 70s to the east. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, which should push a lot of wildfire smoke away from the area. Air Quality Alerts are in place until 12 PM Friday at least, and a decision will likely be made tomorrow on whether to extend them further than that based on how things play out Friday morning.

Some smoke may still be present Friday night, but this projection would be a noticeable improvement. (WNEM)

Dry weather is expected for Friday evening and hopefully Friday evening plans come with better air quality. Overnight lows Friday will settle in the 40s and 50s.

Rain Chances This Weekend

Isolated showers are possible on Saturday, but better chances will be later in the weekend. (WNEM)

Rain chances are expected to return this weekend, but as the week has gone on, the better chance this weekend appears to be moving into Sunday, rather than Saturday. There is still a rain chance for Saturday, but we expect mostly spotty showers and thunderstorms, and much of the area may not see a thing Saturday. The chance on Saturday would be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain showers are expected to be more widespread by Sunday. (WNEM)

Sunday’s rain chance looks better, and the chance for showers may be there most of the day. We still haven’t gotten into the range of our “high-resolution” data yet that gives us a better sense of the hour-by-hour coverage of rain, but projections look positive.

This storm system may get hung up over the region which could cause showers and thunderstorms to linger Monday and Tuesday, which will bring even more needed rainfall to the area. However, it doesn’t appear at this time Monday and Tuesday will be all day rain events.

We’ll avoid sending out rainfall amounts at this time with plenty of time to go before we get to Sunday, but it looks like there’s a decent chance of picking up at least 0.50″ of rain by the end of Sunday and Monday at least. We’ll keep you updated!

