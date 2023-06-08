Find your peace and harmony at local Peace Symposium

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A peaceful event will bring together community leaders from several industries to talk about the positive connections to peace and nonviolence.

The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is hosting the first annual Mridha International Peace Symposium, Friday, June 9 at Saginaw Valley State University.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore is among the speakers. She will be joined by MIIPH founder Dr. Debashish Mridha for the event. There’s a private reception at the Montague Inn Bed & Breakfast, Thursday, June 8.

The event will include panel discussions, peace awards, and more.

“Our goal with the Symposium is to educate, inspire, and promote peaceful solutions that translate into peoples’ daily lives,” said Dr. Mridha. “I started the Institute because there will always be a need to make more peace in the world,” he added.

Also available, a free peace education content center that can be accessed on its website at www.miiph.org. An annual Saginaw Peace Walk is also schedule for September 21, recognized as the International Day of Peace.

To register for the Mridha International Peace Symposium happening Friday, June 9, at Saginaw Valley State University, visit symposium.miiph.org.

