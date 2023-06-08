Flint resident filing lawsuit against council members, attorney

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Flint City Council members and a city attorney are accused of breaking the law, and a resident said she is filing a lawsuit.

Kamryn Randle, a staff member of Councilman Eric Mays, said she was unlawfully expelled from the city council meeting on Monday, June 5 for recording it with a camera that had a light on it.

“I thought it was okay to record but they just made me feel like I couldn’t,” Randle said. “Disrespected like, to the maximum. They pointed me out. I feel harassed, like, so much. I couldn’t believe it.”

The lawsuit will claim that her first amendment rights were violated by being expelled from an open city council meeting for recording the meeting.

Council members Ladel Lewis, Eva Worthing, Judy Priestly, Dennis Pfeiffer, Quincy Murphy and city attorney William Kim will be listed in the suit.

