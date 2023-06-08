Get ‘Ready For It’: Do’s and don’ts for the Taylor Swift concert

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The highly anticipated “Eras Tour” concert is finally coming to Detroit’s Ford Field this weekend, and TV5 has the details for what you should expect from the venue.

About the Event

The concerts are at Ford Field, which is located at 2000 Brush St., south of I-75 and directly across Brush Street from Comerica Park.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. for both concerts, one on Friday, June 9 and the other on Saturday, June 10, with the event starting at 6:30 p.m. Ford Field has reported tickets are sold out, but you can still purchase tickets from third-party vendors.

Taylor Swift’s official website said Friday’s concert openers are girl in red and Gracie Abrams and Saturday’s openers are girl in red and OWENN.

Merchandise

Early merchandise purchasing started Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Early merchandise sales will be located outside of Gate B on Brush Street, Ford Field said. Parking is available in Lot 4 and Lot 5 for $8. Tigers Garage parking is available at $9. Click here to view diagram for early merchandise sales.

You can also purchase merchandise on June 9 and 10 through the show starting at 12 p.m. Those sales will also be located outside by Gate B on Brush Street.

Parking

All Ford Field lots will be first come, first serve on the days of the event for $50. The Ford Field Parking Deck and Lot 4 will be open at 9 a.m. You can pre-purchase parking in the area at www.parkwhiz.com to guarantee yourself parking. Ford Field provides a map for more parking information, which can be found on its website.

Ford Field advises concert-goers to check out alternative routes to get to Ford Field, along with the traffic updates. It expects traffic congestion as there are multiple events happening in the area over the weekend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ford Field said there are no parent’s waiting room available and anyone entering the stadium must have a ticket to the event. Ford Field said it can’t be held responsible for un-chaperoned minors and children 17 years and younger should be accompanied to the concert by a parent, or adult over the age of 21.

Portable chargers will be permitted upon passing inspection, Ford Field said. Charging stations are located around the concourse at Sections 100, 112, 127, 133, 225, 236, at Comerica Gridiron Club (Level 3), South Club, and all suites.

Taylor Swift fans have been making friendship bracelets to pass out to other concert goers. Ford Field said it will only permit friendship bracelets that are worn on event day and there is no limit to the quantity, as long as they are worn and do not disrupt its inspection process.

The following is Ford Field’s camera policy:

Small personal cameras are allowed;

GoPro/video cameras of any type are not allowed;

No selfie sticks, tripods or monopods;

Camera bags and cases are not allowed;

Cameras with lenses over 5″ are not permitted; and

No professional or commercial cameras, which includes any camera with detachable lens.

Ford Field said at the stadium, you can report unruly behavior, equipment (seat) malfunction and/or questions, comments, or concerns to Guest Services which is located at Gate A and Gate G. The booths provide information and services such as general information, the Lost Parent Program, and missing item forms.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Guest Services at Guest.Services@lions.nfl.net.

Do’s

The following are of items that Ford Field said are prohibited in the stadium following inspection:

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar); The Clear Bag Policy: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.” Clear bags may not contain stickers, graphics, writing or other decorations on more than one side.

Small clutch bags, camera, and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options;

Medically necessary items including insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small so pack coolers and breast pumps;

Medical/Covid Masks or religious face coverings. No other types of masks are permitted;

Infant items in a clear bag (bottles, formula) are allowed with a child. Diaper bags are not allowed per the Clear Bag Policy

Posters & signs, maximum size of 11″x17″, without poles or sticks. Must not block another guest’s view;

Football helmets. Altered helmets equipped with spikes or any other item that can be used as a weapon are not permitted; and

Seat cushions not exceeding 15″ x 15″ and must not contain arm rests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs.

Don’ts

The following are a list of some items Ford Field said are not permitted in the stadium:

Animals, except certified service animals to aid guests with disabilities;

Food, beverages, liquids and storage containers;

Marijuana, including medically prescribed, electronic accessories or paraphernalia associated with marijuana or illegal narcotics use; Smoking and vaping is not permitted inside of the stadium including all seating areas, restrooms, clubs, bars, and suites, Ford Field said. Smoking/vaping is grounds for immediate ejection.

Selfie sticks;

Umbrellas; and

Weapons including handguns, ammo, tasers, chemical sprays, etc.

Click here to view the prohibited items for this event.

