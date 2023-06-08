Growing demand for healthcare employees in Michigan

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - At a virtual roundtable on Thursday, June 8, healthcare leaders and educators from across the state spoke on the growing demand for employees as the state’s population continues to age.

“The reality is we need more. We know we are going to need more in the future,” said Brian Peters, chief executive officer at the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.

Michigan hospitals are pushing forward a new campaign to expand the healthcare workforce.

The healthcare industry is the largest private sector employer in the state with more than one million people working in a healthcare related role. However, hospitals said it’s still not enough.

“We are a very people dependent industry and our hospitals in particular need to remain open seven days and nights and need to directly, and indirectly, support the patient care in our hospitals,” Shannon Striebi, the MHA Board of Trustees chair-elect and president of Trinity Health.

Hospitals are working to raise awareness for job opportunities to high school and college students who are looking for a rewarding career within the community.

