Gus Macker returns to Flint for 3rd consecutive year

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gus Macker in Flint is on again.

It’s the third consecutive year this event will be held in Vehicle City after about a 20-year gap.

The three-on-three tournament takes place July 29 and July 30. There is still time to sign up. Registration is open now and is available through July 10.

Last year, 137 teams laced up to compete.

“Flint is obviously the mecca of basketball in Michigan and maybe in the Midwest. It’s an honor to have us playing in their downtown streets. That’s a huge deal. The basketball level of competition is always greater in Flint. We always have guys like Mateen Cleaves with his kid coming up. Oh my gosh. It’s been an honor to do this event for the third year and we’re obviously excited to be back in Flint,” said Scott “Gus” McNeal, owner of Gus Macker.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.