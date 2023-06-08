Gus Macker returns to Flint for 3rd consecutive year

The Gus Macker in Flint is on again.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gus Macker in Flint is on again.

It’s the third consecutive year this event will be held in Vehicle City after about a 20-year gap.

The three-on-three tournament takes place July 29 and July 30. There is still time to sign up. Registration is open now and is available through July 10.

Last year, 137 teams laced up to compete.

“Flint is obviously the mecca of basketball in Michigan and maybe in the Midwest. It’s an honor to have us playing in their downtown streets. That’s a huge deal. The basketball level of competition is always greater in Flint. We always have guys like Mateen Cleaves with his kid coming up. Oh my gosh. It’s been an honor to do this event for the third year and we’re obviously excited to be back in Flint,” said Scott “Gus” McNeal, owner of Gus Macker.

Read next:
Phillies-Tigers game postponed to Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
Detroit Tigers
Costly consequences for causing wildfires
Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Michigan State University introduces tools to help prevent abuse in youth sports
Spartan Statue on MSU campus
John Glenn Bobcats make school history
John Glenn Bobcats looking to make school history.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
Beaverton Schools asking students to return for last day
The distracted driving law will go into effect Friday, June 30.
Distracted driving bill signed into law
A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused...
Bay City Commissioner escorted out of Monday meeting
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says

Latest News

Gus Macker returns to Flint
Detroit Tigers
Phillies-Tigers game postponed to Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
John Glenn Bobcats looking to make school history.
John Glenn Bobcats make school history
John Glenn Bobcats looking to make school history