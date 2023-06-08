Hazy skies with poor air quality remains Thursday, tracking rain this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Deteriorated air quality with smoky skies and haze remains the big story going through today. Wildfires in Canada continue to burn, and with a north and northeast wind, the smoke is still streaming in. With the smoky conditions, Air Quality Alerts are in place for today for portions of Mid-Michigan. Air quality levels are falling into the range of “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” occasionally even the “unhealthy” range which means more of the general population could feel health impacts from the smoke. If you’ve been having sinus, ear, or breathing issues this week, the smoke is likely to blame.

With how dry we’ve been, we also have another round of Red Flag Warnings up north today. Fortunately, we have our sights set on rain in the forecast still, this weekend we should finally see some relief!

Today

It’s another nice morning with temperatures falling into the middle 40s inland, but still closer to 50 degrees along the shorelines. Skies are hazy like most mornings of this week too. Aside from the haze, it’ll be a sunny start to the day and still mostly sunny through the majority of the daylight hours. A low to our east will start to encroach with its clouds though, bringing partly -- possibly even mostly -- cloudy skies to Mid-Michigan for the evening. Rain is not expected, though. Highs today will be about two degrees warmer than Wednesday for all locations, this allows a range of lower to middle 70s for most of Mid-Michigan! Wind speeds will be from 5 to 15 mph with a north wind shifting to the northeast.

Thursday will have highs in the lower to middle 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies will return through the overnight after the evening clouds dissipate, but hazy conditions also remain. Lows will fall to around 49 degrees with a light and variable winds. As tempting as it may be to have the windows open overnight, if you’ve been having health effects from the smoke you might want to keep them closed!

Tonight will see lows falling into the upper 40s if you're away from Lake Huron. (WNEM)

Friday

The day starts off with plenty of sunshine but in the morning, another plume of smoke is likely from Ontario. This could bring smoke and air quality levels similar to Wednesday evening.

Friday morning could see another large uptick in smoke across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

That smoke will thin a little more into the afternoon, but also during that time we’ll see increasing cloud coverage from the heating of the day. Highs will reach up to around 77 degrees on Friday with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will see highs into the middle to upper 70s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook -- A Chance of Rain!

Over the last 24 to 48 hours, we’ve seen more of the rain this weekend shifting into Sunday. It’s still possible we have a few showers Saturday evening near the cold front, but majority of rain and longer periods of rain will be associated with the low itself on Sunday. There’s still going to be some adjustment to timing of this rain, at this point it start to become more hourly adjustments. As a start though, the best chance of seeing any showers Saturday is likely not until after 6 PM. Although some showers could be around Sunday morning too, there’s also been increasing support of having longer periods of rain after noon on Sunday.

The low is still expected to come very close to cutting off from the jet stream, if not completely, which would allow it to slow down and almost anchor itself to the Great Lakes for a couple of days. This will continue rain chances into Monday, even parts of Tuesday too! Rain totals are also something that will still need some refinement, but we’ll take as much of the rain as we can get!

Take a look at how rain chances are currently unfolding in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.