Hemlock Schools holds event to recruit bus drivers

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Hemlock Public School District held a special event on Wednesday to try and recruit bus drivers.

“We are currently hurting for bus drivers. We’d like to have a lot more than we currently have,” said Jacob Greer, a communications and marketing intern at Hemlock Public School District.

The event was called “Drive the Bus”, and participants got to do just that. The district let people get behind the wheel and learn about the responsibilities bus drivers have on a daily basis.

The goal was to find dedicated drivers who make student safety their top priority.

TV5 spoke with one participant, Theresa Nemeth, who was looking for a part-time job with Hemlock.

“I’m retired and I’m just looking for things to do on the side and keep me busy, and I think I would enjoy that,” Nemeth said.

The school district offers free training for bus drivers.

Greer said the event can help people feel out their comfort behind the wheel, likening it to buying a new pair of shoes.

“You can buy a pair of shoes online, look at ‘em, hear about ‘em, hear what other people say about them. But until you’ve actually put your foot in the shoe and step for yourself, you don’t actually quite know what you’re getting into,” Greer said.

The event is now over, but if you want to become a bus driver for Hemlock Schools, head to the Wednesday section of the WNEM hotlinks page.

