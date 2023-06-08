Hemlock Schools holds event to recruit bus drivers

Hemlock Public School District held a special event on Wednesday to try and recruit bus drivers.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Hemlock Public School District held a special event on Wednesday to try and recruit bus drivers.

“We are currently hurting for bus drivers. We’d like to have a lot more than we currently have,” said Jacob Greer, a communications and marketing intern at Hemlock Public School District.

The event was called “Drive the Bus”, and participants got to do just that. The district let people get behind the wheel and learn about the responsibilities bus drivers have on a daily basis.

The goal was to find dedicated drivers who make student safety their top priority.

TV5 spoke with one participant, Theresa Nemeth, who was looking for a part-time job with Hemlock.

“I’m retired and I’m just looking for things to do on the side and keep me busy, and I think I would enjoy that,” Nemeth said.

The school district offers free training for bus drivers.

Greer said the event can help people feel out their comfort behind the wheel, likening it to buying a new pair of shoes.

“You can buy a pair of shoes online, look at ‘em, hear about ‘em, hear what other people say about them. But until you’ve actually put your foot in the shoe and step for yourself, you don’t actually quite know what you’re getting into,” Greer said.

The event is now over, but if you want to become a bus driver for Hemlock Schools, head to the Wednesday section of the WNEM hotlinks page.

Read next:
‘It’s a bummer’: Bavarian Festival cancels fireworks due to dry weather
The Bavarian Festival has canceled its fireworks show this year due to safety concerns and dry...
John Glenn Bobcats make school history
John Glenn Bobcats looking to make school history.
Beaverton residents concerned following home invasion, murder
Residents in Beaverton are concerned after a man was shot and killed in his home following a...
Back to the Bricks kicks off promo tour this weekend
Back to the Bricks kicks off promo tour this weekend.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused...
Bay City Commissioner escorted out of Monday meeting
Two women were critically injured in a crash Monday morning.
Two women critically injured in crash
Beaverton Schools asking students to return for last day
A northern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly taking naked pictures and videos of a...
Police: Man arrested for taking nude photos, videos of young woman

Latest News

Hemlock Schools holds event to recruit bus drivers
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, June 7
‘It’s a bummer’: Bavarian Festival cancels fireworks due to dry weather
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist speaks on distracted driving law