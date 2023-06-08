‘It’s wonderful’: Saginaw art fair enjoyed by attendees

The Old Town Saginaw Art Fair is in full swing on their opening day of Thursday, June 8.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One art fair attendee told TV5 what she’d been seeing while she checked out the art fair Thursday afternoon.

“Watercolors, painting, metal artwork, woodworking, ceramics, [...] marbled clothing, blue jean jackets that have been embellished, jewelry,” she said.

There’s more at the Old Town Saginaw Art Fair, which continued until 7 p.m. Thursday and resumes at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9.

The director said it has deep, historic roots as it is the very first art fair in Michigan.

Those who attended Thursday told TV5 they love it.

“We never really come down here like we should and this made us come down here. And it’s a beautiful place, beautiful people here, beautiful things they’re showing to buy. It’s wonderful,” said Cindy Holms, a Bay City resident.

The art fair will be back open Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with plenty of activities to participate in.

The art fair is located on the corner of the 100 Block of South Hamilton Street and Court Street.

