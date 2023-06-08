Jet’s Pizza unveils pizza developed with AI technology

Jet's Pizza has unveiled a ranch veggie pizza that was developed with AI technology.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Jet’s Pizza has unveiled a ranch veggie pizza, which was developed with AI technology.

To offer more options to its customers, Jet’s said it enlisted the expertise of an AI-powered chatbot.

The chatbot AI provided ideas, which resulted in “a truly delicious pizza combination,” the pizza company said.

The ranch veggie pizza is available online, with a phone bot, or via text through Monday, July 10. The pizza is topped with Jet’s ranch as the sauce, mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.

This is not the first time the company has used AI. Jet’s uses AI for its text ordering and phone bot system.

“We’re in the era of AI and Jet’s is continually exploring ways to utilize this technology. As many know, we use AI for ordering and now we used it as a fun experiment to see if it could come up with something we could add to our menu,” said John Jetts, CEO and president of Jet’s America, Inc. “The ranch veggie pizza is a must-try and we are excited to see the reaction this pizza gives to our customers.”

The Detroit-style pizza chain has more than 400 locations across the country.

