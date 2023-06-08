Mid-Michigan restaurant named one of ‘America’s best’

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The iconic Pixie restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has been named one of America’s Best Restaurants (ABR).

ABR, a national media and marketing company that focuses on independently owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the Isabella County restaurant on June 22 to film on location.

The episode, which will be aired on social media at a date that is still to be determined, will highlight popular dishes and include an interview with owner Jeff Neely.

Pixie opened in 1948 and is known for its coneys and “Bitty Burgers.” The restaurant began as a drive-in diner. The interior of the restaurant is still reminiscent of a 1950s diner.

The restaurant also has a “Wall of Fame” for its eating contest.

“You come in as a guest and you eat either six Coneys or ten Bitty Burgers in an hour or less and you get your name on a little plaque up on the wall,” Neely said.

The restaurant is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

