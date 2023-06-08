Project collects stories of local veterans for national archive

A mid-Michigan senator is encouraging local veterans to share their story with a project that will collect data for the national archives.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Office of Senator Gary Peters is partnering with the Library of Congress to sponsor a veterans history project.

The project is happening Friday, June 9 at Saginaw Valley State University’s Gilbertson hall.

Student researchers will interview veterans to collect stories that can be archived for future generations. Any veteran is eligible regardless of whether they were deployed or saw combat.

The project will also collect any original documents or photographs that veterans are willing to share.

“I think it’s so important for us to take every opportunity to honor the service of our veterans who were willing to go into harm’s way and willing to serve their country in the military. Their stories are such a valuable part of the history of this country,” Peters said.

Spots are limited.

If you’d like the register, call 989-327-8448. The event runs from noon until 6:00 p.m. at 7400 Bay Road in Saginaw.

